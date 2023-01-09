Pets of the Week: Scooter & Oaks (Miss Kitty's)

These are two brothers, 10-years-old. Scooter is the orange and Oaks is the dark tabby. Their prior owner has health issues which, unfortunately, forced her to give them up. They are such sweet cats. Scooter absolutely loves attention and is a lap cat. Oaks is friendly too but is a little shy. Their fur is gorgeous — so soft! They are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. Come and meet these sweet cats — you will fall in love!

To meet Scooter and Oaks, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.