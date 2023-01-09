Pets of the Week: Scooter & Oaks (Miss Kitty's)
These are two brothers, 10-years-old. Scooter is the orange and Oaks is the dark tabby. Their prior owner has health issues which, unfortunately, forced her to give them up. They are such sweet cats. Scooter absolutely loves attention and is a lap cat. Oaks is friendly too but is a little shy. Their fur is gorgeous — so soft! They are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. Come and meet these sweet cats — you will fall in love!
To meet Scooter and Oaks, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Safe exchange zones are available in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Loretta Anne Earnhart
- Catch 22 — Day 3: Woman, 27, sought for violating probation on assault, other charges
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: