Pets of the Week: Scooter & Oaks (Miss Kitty's)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Light ‘em up! Town installing LED lighting at Antelope Park multi-use field in Prescott Valley Gov. Hobbs pushes for override of school spending limit in 1st State of the State speech Human remains found outside Seligman, YCSO reports Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr dies Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving Vertical farm in Avondale promotes sustainability, technology, water conservation As more LGBTQ+ people face eating disorders, providers work to create appropriate care Empathy and humanity are at the center of Holocaust education in Arizona Briefly: Blue Hills Café sponsors January’s PVPD Coffee with a Cop Biden honors Bowers, others, on second anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

Subscribe Now
Monday, Jan. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pets of the Week: Scooter & Oaks (Miss Kitty's)

These are two brothers, 10-years-old. Scooter is the orange and Oaks is the dark tabby. (Courtesy photo)

These are two brothers, 10-years-old. Scooter is the orange and Oaks is the dark tabby. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 9, 2023 5:25 p.m.

These are two brothers, 10-years-old. Scooter is the orange and Oaks is the dark tabby. Their prior owner has health issues which, unfortunately, forced her to give them up. They are such sweet cats. Scooter absolutely loves attention and is a lap cat. Oaks is friendly too but is a little shy. Their fur is gorgeous — so soft! They are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. Come and meet these sweet cats — you will fall in love!

To meet Scooter and Oaks, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: