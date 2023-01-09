Pet of the Week: Poole (Yavapai Humane Society)
I’d like to introduce you to Poole! He’s looking for his “furever home,” is it you? He’s been at Yavapai Humane Society since March 2022 — that’s almost a year!
He’s a little over 2 years old and is an American Pit Bull / Terrier mix who’s cute as can be.
He’s full of energy and just wants to run around and play! So, he’s hoping to go home with someone who has a nice big yard, who is active and wants to have fun with him.
He’s also going to need someone patient who is going to be willing to give him the time he’s going to need to adjust to his new surroundings. Remember, he hasn’t been in a home in almost a year! And he truly does deserve a home of his very own.
Please give Yavapai Humane Society a call at 928-445-2666 and tell them you want to meet Poole!
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
