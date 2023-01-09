Pet of the Week: Lexi (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Hi there, my name is Lexi! I am an approximately 1- to 1.5-year-old Husky. I came to the shelter as a stray and am now looking for a new home. The shelter staff love me and always tell me how beautiful I am. I am spayed, microchipped, up to date on my vaccinations, and am house trained. It appears that I would very much like a dog friend.

If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.