Pet of the Week: Holly (UAF)
Holly is a fun-loving, outgoing girl who greets everyone she meets with a big smile and smoochy kisses. Holly is an athletic goofy girl who loves to play and go for walks. She is very smart, knows basic commands, and is crate- and house-trained. Holly has been waiting for a home for a long time and is more than ready to show everyone what a loyal, friendly and loving dog she can be.
Holly is a 1- to 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog/Red Heeler mix who weighs about 38 pounds. If you are interested in adopting her, complete an “Adoption Application” at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out the questionnaire does not obligate you to adopt, but gives us the information needed to make sure that she is suited to your home.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
