Pet of the Week: Dusty (AARF)

It is June 2021. Dusty and two pups are living in a Phoenix backyard, confined to a small pen, only allowed out to be fed. Never left their pen.

The owner was ill and the family refused to let the dogs enter the house.

We answered a call on Facebook to help this trio, to get them out of their cramped living conditions and the heat.

Dusty is a 5-year-old female. Our best guess is she is a Boston Terrier/Chihuahua mix, spayed and current on shots. She is a very loving dog that will play with her ball for hours. She knows how to “place” and “sit” for her treats. She loves her walks and is very easy on the leash.

Dusty has never met a person she doesn’t like and she will shower you with kisses, snuggling up for belly rubs.

AARF is a great place but it should only be temporary. We feel she hasn’t had much attention because she does need to be the only pet in the house. But, she will be your very best friend for life!

If you want a fun companion who will hike with you or just lay and watch TV, or just love you for who you are, call AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. Even better, come out and meet our special girl. We want this year to be her time! Call 928-925-7219.

Information and photo provided by AARF.