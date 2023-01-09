Obituary: David Vincent Morales
David Vincent Morales went peacefully home to be with The Lord on Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Aug. 31, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Rita and George Morales, Sr.
He is survived by his parents, three children Alex Allred, Gabriel and Jewel, sisters Diane (David), Eloisa, Rachel, Andrea, Angela (Marco), brothers George Jr. and Elias. He has 11 nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, Az 86301. The Graveside Service will start at 1 p.m. on to Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey AZ.
Information provided by family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Safe exchange zones are available in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Loretta Anne Earnhart
- Catch 22 — Day 3: Woman, 27, sought for violating probation on assault, other charges
- Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: