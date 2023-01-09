Obituary: David Vincent Morales

David Vincent Morales went peacefully home to be with The Lord on Dec. 30, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Aug. 31, 1980 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Rita and George Morales, Sr.

He is survived by his parents, three children Alex Allred, Gabriel and Jewel, sisters Diane (David), Eloisa, Rachel, Andrea, Angela (Marco), brothers George Jr. and Elias. He has 11 nieces and nephews and numerous family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, Az 86301. The Graveside Service will start at 1 p.m. on to Heritage Memorial Park, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey AZ.

Information provided by family.