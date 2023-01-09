CASA for Kids: 'Bailey'
BABY CASA CASE OF THE MONTH: “Bailey”
A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 10-month-old “Bailey.” The Department of Child Safety (DCS) removed “Bailey” from her parents’ care due to substance abuse, engaging in domestic violence and criminal activity. Both parents are currently incarcerated and are unable to care for “Bailey.”
No family members were willing or able to care for her at the time of the parents’ arrest. She is currently placed in licensed foster care.
Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the baby’s progress in the foster home; working with the pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that she receives services for age-appropriate developmental milestones and making recommendations about a permanent outcome for “Bailey.”
Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.
Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gather information about the child’s circumstances, advocate for services for the child, and provide information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This child’s name and circumstances have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.
