To Your Good Health: Statins do not increase risk of death by suicide in men over 60
Originally Published: January 8, 2023 6:05 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Need2Know: Get Air Prescott trampoline park has opened in Prescott; Prescott Maid to Order has been keeping Quad Cities homes clean since 2005; Lake Appliance Repair offers in-home service
- Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges
- Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott
- Safe exchange zones are available in Prescott Valley
- Catch 22 — Day 3: Woman, 27, sought for violating probation on assault, other charges
- Obituary: Loretta Anne Earnhart
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: