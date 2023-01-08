Catch 22 — Day 9: Prescott man sought for probation violation

It’s Day 9 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding fugitive Shawn Timothy McElliott.

On March 9, 2019, McElliott entered a fenced area of private property in the 18000 block of Heartland way in Wickenburg and stole the victim’s vehicle. He then drove around the property to escape, striking the victim’s well, tack shed and horse trailer doing over $3,000 in damage. When one of the victims caught McElliott and restrained him for the police, McElliott attempted to hit him. He was arrested, convicted, and later placed on probation which he has now violated.

McElliott currently has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant with a $25,000 bond from this case. He is described as a 52-year-old white male, 6 feet, 3 inches, 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. His last known address was in the 100 block of South Virginia Street in Prescott. He also has ties to Palm Springs, California.

Anyone providing information leading to McElliott’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.