Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman
Wayne P. Zimmerman, a Poway, California resident of 42 years, passed away on December 15, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Kevin and Matt; and grandchildren, Stephanie, Shaina, Dan, Jake and Paige.
Wayne was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on October 15, 1938, but spent much of his youth in Prescott, Arizona. He graduated from Prescott High and Arizona State University. Wayne could often be found tending to his garden or connecting with others around the world on his amateur (HAM) radio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity focused on fighting cancer.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges
- Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott
- 16-year-old turns himself in for allegedly killing man in Camp Verde
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
- Safe exchange zones are available in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: