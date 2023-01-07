Obituary: Wayne P. Zimmerman

Wayne P. Zimmerman, a Poway, California resident of 42 years, passed away on December 15, 2022 after a brave battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Connie; sons, Kevin and Matt; and grandchildren, Stephanie, Shaina, Dan, Jake and Paige.

Wayne was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on October 15, 1938, but spent much of his youth in Prescott, Arizona. He graduated from Prescott High and Arizona State University. Wayne could often be found tending to his garden or connecting with others around the world on his amateur (HAM) radio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to a charity focused on fighting cancer.

Information provided by the family.