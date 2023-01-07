Obituary Notice: Gerald Thomas McNew
Originally Published: January 7, 2023 7:45 p.m.
Gerald Thomas McNew, born July 1, 1936, in Bakersfield, California, passed away January 4, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
