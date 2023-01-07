Obituary Notice: David Roger Snell
Originally Published: January 7, 2023 7:40 p.m.
David Roger Snell, 81, born June 11, 1941, in Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away December 20, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.
