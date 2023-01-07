OFFERS
Obituary: JoAnn Carol Ludke (Moen)

Originally Published: January 7, 2023 8:15 p.m.

JoAnn Carol Ludke (Moen) aka Jo passed on December 23, 2022, at the age of 87 in Goodyear, Arizona. She was born on October 7, 1935, in the town of Prairie Farm, Barron County, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur E. Ludke (aka Buzz) on August 6, 2013. Also preceded in death by her father, Almen Moen and mother, Hermine Moen (Libby), and sister Bernadine Westlund (Moen) and husband Carl. She has a brother Larry Moen and his wife Carol who reside in Cameron, Wisconsin on their family dairy farm.

Jo graduated high school in Prairie Farm, Wisconsin in 1953 and was married to Buzz on October 23, 1954. They attended Bethany Lutheran Church while living in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.

They had a son, Gary E. Ludke, who now lives in Mesa, Arizona. He has a son, Jay Ludke who resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He has a daughter, Deanna Coburn and husband Sebastian in Okinawa, Japan and a son Will Ludke in Tempe, Arizona.

They had a daughter, Lori Ludke-Borgen who now lives in Dewey, Arizona. She has a daughter, Brianna Jo Borgen who now resides in Dewey, Arizona and a son, Eric M. Borgen in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jo was a strong and loving wife and mother. She was very caring and a fun woman that everyone loved. She was known for her great personality, smarts and she was always the life of the party. She loved her family and friends dearly, always putting their needs first and foremost, while staying strong to herself. She also enjoyed cooking and her amazing recipes and her beautiful, bountiful garden. Her crossword puzzles were her Zen. And, boy, oh boy, she never missed a Vikings football game. She was very proud of her Norwegian heritage, and she was one tough Norwegian.

Her and Buzz owned a successful tire, auto repair and Bandag retreading business in Rice Lake, Wisconsin for 32 years. Jo was active in running the business with Buzz and was the office manager/accountant. While they lived in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, they were also very active in the Elks Club there. Jo was the women’s Elks president for a couple years and thoroughly enjoyed it.

In 1993, they sold their business and retired in Fountain Hills, Arizona where they lived until 2003. They then moved to Dewey, Arizona to be close to their daughter. Jo was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s shortly after Buzz’s death and was moved to a memory home in 2019.

Information provided by the funeral home.

