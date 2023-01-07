Obituary: Janet ‘Jan’ Donnelly-Mauck
Janet “Jan” Donnelly-Mauck, 79, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1943, to Marion and Dorothy Barney in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jan was preceded in death by her mother, father and two sisters Mary and Christine, and her brother Henry.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Mauck; her daughters, Angle Studebaker, Deidre Studebaker, and Adrienne Donnelly; her sons, Damon Stanley, Justin Mauck (Ashley) and Jordan Mauck; her sisters, Ruthann and Beverly, as well as her eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, her dear friend Nora and three pugs.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chino Valley United Methodist Church, Yavapai Humane Society and Animal Disaster services.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 East Road 1 South, Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., with fellowship and refreshments to follow in Remp Hall.
Information provided by the family.
