Obituary: James M. Weber
James M. Weber passed away at the Veteran Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, December 19, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born June 22, 1930 in Dubuque, Iowa, and later moved to Arizona in 1974.
Jim served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged on December 10, 1952.
He is survived by his wife Rita, daughter Vikki Allred-Kyle; her husband Skip, daughter Debby Baugh (deceased); husband Kent. His grandchildren Holli Allred Rushton; husband Jeremy, Krystal Allred, Heather Allred, Monique Holman-Alexander; husband Brandon, Erik Meinhardt; wife Alyssa. Jim also has 13 great-grandchildren he is survived by.
Information provided by the family.
