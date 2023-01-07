Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Patrick Hall

He was predeceased by William Patrick Hall (father), Mary Francis Geaney Hall (mother), William Howard Hall (brother), Katy Colvin Hall (sister-in-law) and his business partner Daniel Lamb.

He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and spouse of 54 years, Kathy; daughters Carrie Schaer (Will), Mackenzie Fletcher (Jarrod), Melissa Hall, and son Ryan Hall (Denise) as well as three beautiful and fun-loving granddaughters Madelyn Schaer, Evie Fletcher and Phoebe Hall; his canine best friend “Crockett” and aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jim was raised in El Segundo, California, where he met “the girl around the corner” Kathy. He graduated from El Segundo High School in 1963, joined the Army Reserves shortly after graduation and began attending El Camino Junior College. He later went on to attend and graduate from Art Center College of Design where he received a BA of Fine Arts in Photography and then joined a high school friend Dan Lamb to start Lamb and Hall Photographers, Inc. in the early 70’s.

Jim and Kathy married in 1968. They spent their first year of marriage in Colorado Springs, Colorado, while Jim finished his active duty with the Army Reserves. They then returned to El Segundo until they purchased their first home in Manhattan Beach, California, where they raised their four children.

Jim was a well-known Advertising Photographer who specialized in product shots but was best known for photographing automobiles. His photos could be seen displayed on billboards, in magazines and in newspapers across the country. He was considered a “master of lighting”. Some of his clients included: Mattel Toys, I.B.M., Honda, Baskin Robins, Bank of America, State Farm Insurance, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Apple Computer, Nike, VW, Yamaha, and Porsche. Later in his career he and his business partner joined with the Ackerman / Benson Production Company to produce TV commercials for Nissan, McDonalds, Disney, BMW and Mazda.

After moving to Downey, California in 2002, Jim eventually retired after experiencing some health issues. In 2014 he and Kathy moved to Prescott, Arizona, where Jim joined the local Prescott Photography Club and enjoyed transitioning to fine arts photography. His photos have been displayed at several local museums and galleries. He enjoyed immersing himself in the local art community and made many friends while in Prescott.

His family will remember him for being a fun-loving father, father-in-law and grandfather, a snappy dresser, a creative person, a lover of all things Disney, a collector of fun socks, an extraordinary cook/chef, a lover of fine wine and a wonderful best friend and husband.

His body was donated to science. His remains will be scattered at a later date.

A Celebration of Life will be held in California in 2023. Donations in his memory can be made to a Parkinson’s Foundation of your choice. The family wishes to thank the amazing caregivers at Maggie’s Hospice and Rolling Hills Manor Adult Board and Care Home in Prescott.

