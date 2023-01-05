Obituary: Elvina Louise Jensen
Elvina Louise Jensen, 94, born Dec. 2, 1927, in Kandiyohi, Minnesota, passed away Nov. 28, 2022.
She lived in Prescott and Paulden, Arizona. She was the daughter of Jens Michael Jensen and Mable Lillian Kenning.
Elvina was a hairdresser by trade. She was the wife of James Jensen, the mother of three children: Michael Jensen, David Jensen, and Brenda Taylor, grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of seven and great-great-grandmother of four.
We will miss her encouragement and infectious laughter.
She was preceded in death by husband James Jansen, son Michael Jensen, and grandson William Jensen.
She is survived by her children Brenda and David.
A memorial service is yet to be determined.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges
- 16-year-old turns himself in for allegedly killing man in Camp Verde
- Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: