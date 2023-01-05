Obituary: Elvina Louise Jensen

Elvina Louise Jensen, 94, born Dec. 2, 1927, in Kandiyohi, Minnesota, passed away Nov. 28, 2022.

She lived in Prescott and Paulden, Arizona. She was the daughter of Jens Michael Jensen and Mable Lillian Kenning.

Elvina was a hairdresser by trade. She was the wife of James Jensen, the mother of three children: Michael Jensen, David Jensen, and Brenda Taylor, grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of seven and great-great-grandmother of four.

We will miss her encouragement and infectious laughter.

She was preceded in death by husband James Jansen, son Michael Jensen, and grandson William Jensen.

She is survived by her children Brenda and David.

A memorial service is yet to be determined.



Information provided by the family.