Mexico arrests a son of 'El Chapo' ahead of Biden visit
Originally Published: January 5, 2023 12:53 p.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case
- Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor
- Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges
- 16-year-old turns himself in for allegedly killing man in Camp Verde
- Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: