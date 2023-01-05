Catch 22 — Day 6: YCSO seeking fugitive convicted of aggravated assault, criminal damage

It’s Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Jody Ryan Crispin.

On July 20, 2020, Prescott Valley Police Officers were called to a business in the 6500 block of Second street in Prescott Valley in reference to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, they found an adult female victim with a torn shirt and visible injuries upon her arms and face.

After interviewing the victim and witnesses, officers learned that Crispin and the victim were in their car together, when Crispin became angry and started yelling at her. He then began choking the victim and striking her multiple times about the head, arms, and body.

A witness also confirmed they saw Crispin in the back seat of the vehicle with his hands around her neck choking her from behind. The victim then flung herself out of the vehicle as it was moving and ran into the store locking the door behind her.

Crispin then drove the vehicle back and forth near the business. He began throwing objects into the parking lot and at the window of the business. Crispin next drove the car into the side of the building causing external damage and knocking several items off shelves inside of the store. There was approximately $100,000 in damages to the store.

Crispin was later located and arrested. He was convicted on charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage. Following jail time, he was placed on probation which he violated. He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant.

Crispin is a 31-year-old white male 5 feet 7 inches tall, 184 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is Canyon Lake Texas, but he may have ties to Chandler Arizona.

If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.