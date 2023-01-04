Worship News: Jan. 5, 2023

Editor’s Note — Please submit Worship News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Jan. 5, 2023:

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. We are a small but welcoming church, and invite you if you are looking for a traditional worship experience. Food Pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

- Ahava B’Shem Yeshua Congregation, 937 Ruth St., Prescott, Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. at Hillside Community Church, where both Jews and Gentiles come together to worship the God of Israel liturgy, sing and dance. Learn the Jewishness of Christianity. Evangelist Rabbi Jack Zimmerman will be presenting current situations in Israel.

- Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, “Shabbat VaYechi” Jan. 7, discusses complacency until Amalek strikes. Zoom Friday “Kabbalat Shabbat,” 5 p.m. MST; email for link. Free 5783 new calendars! Free all cotton masks! Contact for details, arrange consultations/discussions by phone, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582 [landline], ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks and vaccinate as needed!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Start the New Year right with a wonderful new church and new friends! Join the traditional Anglican faith with the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Sundays, 10:30 a.m. Holy Communion; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Morning Prayer and Thursdays, 3 p.m. Evensong. Celebrate with us!

- Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. ABC is where you belong!

Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John’s message is “Battle Stations!” from Philippians 1. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship

Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 928-776-1549 Livestream: www.abcprescott.com

- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, PV. “Christmas is a time to remember that we are all children of a Father in Heaven, who gave his Only Begotten Son that all would be redeemed from death, and who has offered the blessings of salvation and exaltation to all mankind on the same conditions.” – President Dallin H. Oaks.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 a.m. first and third Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org or www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

- Quad City Christian Church, 501 Senator Highway. Free cardio class to worship music! Join us at 9:30 a.m. Mondays in the Youth Building. Easy moves at your own pace — high energy or easy does it. After class, some stay for 15 minutes of HIIT. Starts Monday, Jan. 2. maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

- Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church has three worship services each Saturday: 9 a.m. (English), 11 a.m. (English) and 11 a.m. (Spanish). Adult Bible studies and programs for children and youth are at 10 a.m. Food Pantry on Thursdays at 10 a.m. 2980 Willow Creek Road. prescottaz.adventistchurch.org or 928-778-0289.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. 6 p.m. Wednesday Service. 6 p.m. Women’s Ministry on Tuesdays. 6:15 a.m. Men’s Ministry on Wednesdays. On Facebook or www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org - Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in our building and online. Rev. Patty: “Let’s Begin Again: Come for a Service of New Beginnings.” How do you restart your life? How do we start anew in our community in 2023? Prepare to sing. Follow us: www.prescottuu.org.- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, we begin a new calendar year. For our church year, we began a new year with the first Sunday in Advent which was Nov. 27, 2022. Either date, we set goals for ourselves to do better. Join us.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Come at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Saturday Shabbat Services 10 a.m. and Game Night! 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. Religious school and movie: Arranged at 1 p.m. See our website www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Blended/Contemporary; 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible. 5:30 p.m. Please join us, everyone welcome!

- St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherd Lane, Prescott, welcomes everyone for traditional Eucharist services Sundays. www.slecp.org. Our Food Pantry accepts donations Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m.; pick-up is Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Serving all Quad Cities residents. Wishing everyone a healthy, happy New Year 2023. “To Know Christ.”

- Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services at 10 a.m. every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Where strangers become friends. aztrinitypres.org or 928-445-4536. Come join us!- The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road. Inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation, 10 a.m., followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30 a.m. www.CSLPrescott.org or 928-778-1602. Also, https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Prescott United Methodist Church, Arizona’s first Protestant Church, 505 W. Gurley St. (five blocks west of the downtown plaza). Online “Prayer Time” M-W-F at 2 p.m. on Facebook (/prescottumc/videos). 928-778-1950.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church. All are Welcome! 10 a.m. worship service Sunday Jan. 8, 2023 with full communion. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “Revolutionary Lifestyle.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 and website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 a.m. and Children 10 a.m.

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. For more info or prayer, call 928-717-1710. www.realmsofgloryministries.com.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley. Worship with us at 10 a.m. New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Welcoming and affirming to all people.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Start the year well, come worship our Lord with us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “It’s the Start of Something New.” “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St., Prescott. Happy New Year from Solid Rock Christian Fellowship! Worship service 10:30 a.m. Sunday. SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. “Listen to Him!” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Children’s Message. 11:30 a.m. Fellowship and “Closer Look” at Lessons for today. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: Book of “Acts.” 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays: Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study “Great Women of the Bible.” 10 a.m. Fridays: Intergenerational Confirmation Class.

- Chino Valley Community Church, 1969 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School, 9:45 Coffee and donuts available, Sunday service at 10:15. Children’s nursery and Sunday School available Sunday mornings. Spanish service Sunday at 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Serving our community for 74 years.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555.

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible Study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is now taking registrations for the eight-week session beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11. From 8:15 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesdays at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 928-445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott. Blended worship at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. AWANA for kids and Youth Ministry at 5 p.m. Sundays. Christmas Eve at 2 and 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day at 9:30 and 11 a.m. www.willowhills.church.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850, unityprescott.org. 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Our minister is Rev. Richard Rogers. Join us this Sunday, Jan. 8, for our White Stone Ceremony. Musical guest is Danae Rubke. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious School, Opportunities for Study, and a Loving Jewish community. Shabbat services are first, second and third Fridays of the month. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Register NOW - Divorcecare - #1 Divorce recovery program in the world. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Begins Jan. 11. A 14-week video seminar, discussion, support group, personal workbook exercises. Free!

Ask for contact info for Gail Osten, Program Director 928-445-4348

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all with love to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.org. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “Ye are the fruits of one tree and the leaves of one branch.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. 928-458-8287 or www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church. Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Visit FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church. Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.