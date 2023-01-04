Obituary: Loretta Anne Earnhart

Loretta Anne Earnhart, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2022. She was born in Prescott, Arizona to Anna Mae, and Lester Curtis Earnhart on May 1, 1958. She was their fourth, and youngest child.

She is survived by her dog Winston, sister Kathleen “Kate” Earnhart (June) of Mi-Wuk Village, California, brothers George (Joni) Earnhart of Vero Beach, Florida and Mark Earnhart (Debbi) of Prescott, Arizona, her “chosen” sister Brenda Voytoski of Arizona, nephews and nieces Chris & Katie, Andrea & Greg, and “chosen nieces” Bailey & Jessica Sanders.

She attended school at Sacred Heart and Washington School, and graduated from Prescott High School in 1976. She received a BSBA from the University of Phoenix in 1992. After high school, she moved to Casa Grande, Arizona where she was employed by Abbott Labs and Casa Grande Animal Hospital. While she lived in Casa Grande she met Harry Baker and began her career with Southwest Industrial Crane and Rigging. She worked her way up to Shop Manager and received the prestigious Elvis Baker award this year (2022). She moved to Phoenix in 1997.

“Loret” loved her homes and yards, and enjoyed improving, remodeling and decorating them. She shared these talents with anyone who would let her. She always had dogs to care for and love. She welcomed friends and family (with open arms) into her home. She was a talented hostess and enjoyed barbecuing and cooking for her many friends and family. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She touched many lives — near and far.

Donations may be made in Loretta’s name to the Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 10480, Casa Grande, AZ 85130 Or: www.valleyhumane.net/donate.html.

Loretta’s family and friends are planning a celebration of her life from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023, at Southwest Industrial located at 4705 S. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ.

