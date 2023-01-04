Obituary: Loretta Anne Earnhart
Loretta Anne Earnhart, 64, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2022. She was born in Prescott, Arizona to Anna Mae, and Lester Curtis Earnhart on May 1, 1958. She was their fourth, and youngest child.
She is survived by her dog Winston, sister Kathleen “Kate” Earnhart (June) of Mi-Wuk Village, California, brothers George (Joni) Earnhart of Vero Beach, Florida and Mark Earnhart (Debbi) of Prescott, Arizona, her “chosen” sister Brenda Voytoski of Arizona, nephews and nieces Chris & Katie, Andrea & Greg, and “chosen nieces” Bailey & Jessica Sanders.
She attended school at Sacred Heart and Washington School, and graduated from Prescott High School in 1976. She received a BSBA from the University of Phoenix in 1992. After high school, she moved to Casa Grande, Arizona where she was employed by Abbott Labs and Casa Grande Animal Hospital. While she lived in Casa Grande she met Harry Baker and began her career with Southwest Industrial Crane and Rigging. She worked her way up to Shop Manager and received the prestigious Elvis Baker award this year (2022). She moved to Phoenix in 1997.
“Loret” loved her homes and yards, and enjoyed improving, remodeling and decorating them. She shared these talents with anyone who would let her. She always had dogs to care for and love. She welcomed friends and family (with open arms) into her home. She was a talented hostess and enjoyed barbecuing and cooking for her many friends and family. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. She touched many lives — near and far.
Donations may be made in Loretta’s name to the Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 10480, Casa Grande, AZ 85130 Or: www.valleyhumane.net/donate.html.
Loretta’s family and friends are planning a celebration of her life from 1 to 2 p.m. Jan. 14, 2023, at Southwest Industrial located at 4705 S. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case
- 16-year-old turns himself in for allegedly killing man in Camp Verde
- Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott
- Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges
- Obituary Notice: Donna Lee Hazard
- New Year’s rain incoming! Wet weekend forecast for Prescott to cap off year of above-normal precipitation
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: