Obituary: Dortha Love Noe
In loving memory of Dortha Love Noe, who was born Jan. 1, 1945 and left this earth on Oct. 15, 2022 to be with God and her great-granddaughter Felicity Love Tibbs that proceeded her on Nov. 14, 2014. Dortha or as many will remember her by Dot or Dottie.
Dot was survived by her two children Crystal Dawn Merwin and Ronald J. Edgar, her grandchildren Jovanna Tibbs, Melissa Tibbs, Matthew Merwin, and her great-grandchild Sabrina Tibbs.
Dot was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She moved to Arizona in 1976. She had the biggest heart and was always there for anyone in need. She was known for her crochet work with her beautiful doilies, blankets and her beloved dish clothes, among other things.
She had a great sense of humor, she loved dancing and caring for her grandchildren and friends. Dot will be greatly missed!!
There will be a Celebration of Life in Chino Valley, Arizona, on Jan. 14 at 3 p.m., at the Log Cabin. Please come and help us celebrate her new life.
Information provided by the family.
