Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott.
Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000s model red Honda CRF driving recklessly in the downtown area and other areas in Prescott.
When officers attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle the rider fails to yield and flees from the officers.
Due to traffic conditions and the need to balance public safety, our officers have not pursued the motorcycle, but have attempted to locate the driver on several occasions without success.
At this time, we have no information on the identity of the rider, and we need the community’s help with any information on who the rider of the motorcycle may be or any witnesses to the reckless driving that may provide additional information on the description of the rider or the motorcycle.
We are asking anyone with information to please call Detective Terry Carroll 928-777-1988, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case
- 16-year-old turns himself in for allegedly killing man in Camp Verde
- Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges
- Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott
- Obituary Notice: Donna Lee Hazard
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Staff out sick, lack of substitutes forces temporary closure of Lake Valley Elementary School
- Need2Know: Vibes juice bar moves to new larger location in Prescott; Espire Sports officially opens to public; Tom White Studios in Prescott Valley offers bronze sculptures
- Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: