Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police

The Prescott Police Department has been actively investigating multiple incidents involving the driver of a motorcycle in the downtown area of Prescott.



Over the past several months officers have observed a male subject on a 2000s model red Honda CRF driving recklessly in the downtown area and other areas in Prescott.

When officers attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle the rider fails to yield and flees from the officers.



Due to traffic conditions and the need to balance public safety, our officers have not pursued the motorcycle, but have attempted to locate the driver on several occasions without success.

At this time, we have no information on the identity of the rider, and we need the community’s help with any information on who the rider of the motorcycle may be or any witnesses to the reckless driving that may provide additional information on the description of the rider or the motorcycle.

We are asking anyone with information to please call Detective Terry Carroll 928-777-1988, or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.