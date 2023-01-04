OFFERS
City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway

A city snow plow works to clear Willow Creek Road Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2021. Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said clearing the major arterials such as Willow Creek Road was the first priority for snow-removal crews. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A city snow plow works to clear Willow Creek Road Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, 2021. Prescott Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said clearing the major arterials such as Willow Creek Road was the first priority for snow-removal crews. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: January 4, 2023 12:09 a.m.

Snow plows will unavoidably create wide rows of snow in front of driveways, but the City of Prescott has a helpful tip to reduce the amount of snow that is pushed back into your driveway.

While you are shoveling snow from your driveway, shovel the snow to the right side.

If you shovel the snow to the left, a plow will inevitably push the snow back in front of your driveway.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

