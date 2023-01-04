City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
Originally Published: January 4, 2023 12:09 a.m.
Snow plows will unavoidably create wide rows of snow in front of driveways, but the City of Prescott has a helpful tip to reduce the amount of snow that is pushed back into your driveway.
While you are shoveling snow from your driveway, shovel the snow to the right side.
If you shovel the snow to the left, a plow will inevitably push the snow back in front of your driveway.
Information provided by the City of Prescott.
