OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Upcoming open meetings for PV YMCA Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police Catch 22 — Day 5: Rimrock woman wanted on 3 probation-violation warrants 2022 New Year’s Eve Tri-County Task Force makes 100 traffic stops Water reductions for new year may be just the beginning, experts say Water strategy is focus of Prescott Valley Council study session Thursday Arizona Department of Public Safety director set to retire Three years on, COVID-19 no longer grabs headlines, still poses a threat Upper Verde River needs wild, scenic designation, Chino Valley activist says Phoenix led the nation in inflation in 2022, but rise may slow in 2023

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Jan. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Catch 22 — Day 5: Rimrock woman wanted on 3 probation-violation warrants

Lisa Marie Belmares is currently wanted on three Probation Violation Warrants, two from the previous cases and one from a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge. She is described as a 51-year-old white female, 5 feet, 8 inches 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her left arm. (YCSO?Courtesy)

Lisa Marie Belmares is currently wanted on three Probation Violation Warrants, two from the previous cases and one from a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge. She is described as a 51-year-old white female, 5 feet, 8 inches 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her left arm. (YCSO?Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 4, 2023 7:14 p.m.

It’s Day 5 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Lisa Marie Belmares. Between June and September of 2017, Belmares began burglarizing the victim’s residence in the 5200 block of Bice Road in Rimrock.

Belmares, who was known to the victim, stole two pieces of jewelry, multiple rifles and shotguns, a welder, a chain saw and a guitar. The total loss to the victim was approximately $8,500. Belmares then sold many of the items or traded them for drugs.

In April of 2019, Belmares and an accomplice entered a separate victim’s home on Zachary Lane in Camp Verde. The victim was disabled and had asked them to help him assemble a bed frame. Belmares went into the house taking the victim’s .25 auto pistol he had in his room.

Belmares was convicted in both these cases but has since been released on probation. She is currently wanted on three Probation Violation Warrants, two from the above cases and one from a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge. She is described as a 51-year-old white female, 5 feet, 8 inches 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her left arm. Her last known address is on Bice Road in Rimrock.

Anyone providing information leading to Belmares’ arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: