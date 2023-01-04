Catch 22 — Day 5: Rimrock woman wanted on 3 probation-violation warrants
It’s Day 5 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Lisa Marie Belmares. Between June and September of 2017, Belmares began burglarizing the victim’s residence in the 5200 block of Bice Road in Rimrock.
Belmares, who was known to the victim, stole two pieces of jewelry, multiple rifles and shotguns, a welder, a chain saw and a guitar. The total loss to the victim was approximately $8,500. Belmares then sold many of the items or traded them for drugs.
In April of 2019, Belmares and an accomplice entered a separate victim’s home on Zachary Lane in Camp Verde. The victim was disabled and had asked them to help him assemble a bed frame. Belmares went into the house taking the victim’s .25 auto pistol he had in his room.
Belmares was convicted in both these cases but has since been released on probation. She is currently wanted on three Probation Violation Warrants, two from the above cases and one from a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge. She is described as a 51-year-old white female, 5 feet, 8 inches 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her left arm. Her last known address is on Bice Road in Rimrock.
Anyone providing information leading to Belmares’ arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
