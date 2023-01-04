Adoption Spotlight: Alex
Originally Published: January 4, 2023 12:10 a.m.
Alex enjoys all things crafts and sports, regularly drawing or playing basketball outside. His favorite movie is Remember the Titans. Alex loves collecting football cards and dreams of being an NFL player when he grows up. Get to know Alex and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
