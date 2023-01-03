Obituary: Norma Glea Harned

In Loving Memory Norma Glea Harned March 8, 1939 — Dec. 28, 2022. Norma, age 83, passed away on December 28, 2022 in Phoenix, AZ. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, her brother and sister, her daughter and son, their spouses, a stepdaughter, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.