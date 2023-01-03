Obituary: Ferman (Bud) Lynn Stonecipher
Ferman (Bud) Lynn Stonecipher of Prescott Valley, Arizona has discovered that one road he had not yet gone down and has decided to see where it will lead. He was born Jan. 24, 1944 in Grandfield, Oklahoma, and began his new journey on Dec. 25, 2022. Family and friends waiting for his arrival are many and include his parents Velma and JD Stonecipher, brothers Jim and Tom, and sister Glynda (Samuels).
He leaves behind his love and best friend since 1971, Irene Stonecipher; his children, Dean (GA), Terry (Jen) (CA), Special daughter Nathalie Abt (Switzerland) and Bonus son John (Kari) Kerby (CA); his sisters Joy Branco (NC ) and Nannette (Ed) Bell (NC); grandchildren Jessi (Miguel), Erika (Carlos), Wesley (Christine), Skyler, and Maeva; awesome nieces and nephews Christine (Dave) Bronson, Nina (Vickie) Fielding-Pena, Michael (Sherri) Calkins, Lori (Daryl) Joy (Raymond), Brandon and Eric, Ashley (NV), Wyatt (CA); as well as his sisters-in-law Pauline Sanders and Judy Brumana (FL).
Bud was an owner/operator, truck driver, and LTL driver for FedEx Freight. An enthusiastic reader, golfer, and very talented embroiderer, he loved learning new things, meeting new friends, seeing new places, and treasuring old and dear friends.
One cannot sum up this amazing man in a few words. His talents, interests, and accomplishments were as varied and complex as it is possible to be, suffice it to say he will be loved and missed more than these words can say.
A memorial will be held on Chumash homeland at Shalawa Meadows, Montecito, CA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Museum of Indigenous People, Granite Mountain Gourd Society, or Prescott Pow Wow, Prescott, AZ. Donations can be sent to Museum of Indigenous People with instructions for dispersal.
Arrangements handled by Sunrise Funeral Home, Prescott Valley, AZ.
Information provided by the family.
