Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs

It’s Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) is asking for your help in locating fugitive Ryan James Hauser.

On Nov. 29, 2022, a Yavapai County K-9 deputy, along with PANT detectives, located the suspected drug trafficker driving a pickup truck north on Highway 69 near Dewey. After multiple traffic infractions, a deputy attempted a traffic stop.

Hauser responded to the deputy’s attempt to pull him over, by slowly accelerating and refusing to pull over for several miles. He reached speeds of up to 90 mph during the chase. Hauser then made a U-turn on Highway 69 and drove south. He pulled off to the right and smashed through a Bureau of Land Management gate before deputies lost sight of him. The truck was later located disabled at the bottom of a wash six miles from the highway, and Hauser had fled the scene. Fentanyl, meth and drug paraphernalia were located inside the truck.

Hauser now has a warrant for his arrest with a $35,000 bond for two counts of Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Damage.

Hauser is described as a 34-year-old white man, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 100 block of South Virginia Street in Prescott, but he also has ties to the St. Johns area in Apache County.

Anyone providing information leading to Hauser’s arrest could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.