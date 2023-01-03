OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Safe exchange zones are available in Prescott Valley Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs Water reductions for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say American Legion in Chino Valley works to help veterans Phoenix led the nation in inflation in 2022, but rise may slow in 2023 Upper Verde River needs wild, scenic designation, Chino Valley activist says Growing Forward: Ring in 2023 with goals, State of the Town Catch 22 — Day 3: Woman, 27, sought for violating probation on assault, other charges Courthouse plaza management, election-process resolution up for Yavapai County Supervisors’ review CCJ benefits from surprise $20K gift from QuadCity Christian Church in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs

The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Ryan James Hauser. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) are asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Ryan James Hauser. (Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 3, 2023 6:28 p.m.

It’s Day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) is asking for your help in locating fugitive Ryan James Hauser.

On Nov. 29, 2022, a Yavapai County K-9 deputy, along with PANT detectives, located the suspected drug trafficker driving a pickup truck north on Highway 69 near Dewey. After multiple traffic infractions, a deputy attempted a traffic stop.

Hauser responded to the deputy’s attempt to pull him over, by slowly accelerating and refusing to pull over for several miles. He reached speeds of up to 90 mph during the chase. Hauser then made a U-turn on Highway 69 and drove south. He pulled off to the right and smashed through a Bureau of Land Management gate before deputies lost sight of him. The truck was later located disabled at the bottom of a wash six miles from the highway, and Hauser had fled the scene. Fentanyl, meth and drug paraphernalia were located inside the truck.

Hauser now has a warrant for his arrest with a $35,000 bond for two counts of Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Damage.

Hauser is described as a 34-year-old white man, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 100 block of South Virginia Street in Prescott, but he also has ties to the St. Johns area in Apache County.

Anyone providing information leading to Hauser’s arrest could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: