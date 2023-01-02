For Your Safety: Stumbles, fumbles, grumbles and mumbles

Due to the unbelievably cold temperatures that have been blanketing the middle part of our country the incidence of life-threatening hypothermia has risen to new heights. Last week I covered the general term so now we progress onwards to the degrees of hypothermia.

MILD HYPOTHERMIA

Sometimes called “mild stupidity” as the individual begin to make poor decisions, appears confused and becomes apathetic. Fine shivering may become present which is not a bad sign, as it is the body’s involuntary form of exercise to promote heat. Individuals may exhibit stumbling, fumbling, grumbling, and then mumbling! Heart rate increases and skin becomes pale and cold.

MODERATE HYPOTHERMIA

If the core temperature continues to fall, the brain stimulates an increased level of shivering, resulting in the shivering becoming violent and uncontrollable! Shivering requires a huge amount of body energy and this stage signals extreme danger. The person may find it difficult to walk, think, or even speak. The skin may turn very pale or a dusky color. Very dangerous.

SEVERE HYPOTHERMIAThis stage is characterized by the cessation of shivering! The muscles may become ridged and the person descend deeper into a stupor, or unconscious. Respiratory, and heart rate, may become so weak or shallow that they may be undetectable. The individual may appear to be dead but is actually still alive!

So, what is done by way of first aid for hypothermia patients?

MILD/MODERATE: Change the environment from cold and wet to dry and warm asap! Remove cold and wet clothing and replace with dry and warm garments. Add additional insulation over and under the person such as windproof/ waterproof sheets, etc. Give the person food and water, water being most important. NO caffeine or alcohol. Warm sweet liquids, such as warm Jell-O, are highly recommended , as they add fluid and simple carbohydrates. Placing the person in sleeping bags along with one or two warm bodies may be quite helpful, too.



SEVERE: Handle carefully, rough handling may cause a cold heart to stop! These individuals need oxygen. Mouth-to-mouth breathing can be used, being continued for 5 to 15 minutes before moving the person. A “burrito wrap” composed of multiple layers of material is great.



PREVENTION: know and respect the environment/weather, stay well-hydrated, stay fed, stay dry (avoid cotton clothes), layer clothing and pace yourself.

This article presents a mere “thumbnail” look at this condition. GET TRAINED IN WILDERNESS FIRST AID! It may save your life.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.