Roundup: Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl
College Football
Originally Published: January 2, 2023 6:12 p.m.
Updated as of Monday, January 2, 2023 9 PM
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
- Obituary Notice: Lee Thomas Palmer
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
- Yavapai Silent Witness offering $500 cash reward for info leading to arrest in evidence-tampering case
- Need2Know: McWhite’s North American Moving and Storage celebrates 30th anniversary; Solstice Ridge II gated community on the way in Prescott; Local agent offers insurance services in Prescott
- Catch 22 — Day 1: Sedona man sought on probation violation for weapons, other charges
- Obituary Notice: Donna Lee Hazard
- New Year’s rain incoming! Wet weekend forecast for Prescott to cap off year of above-normal precipitation
- 16-year-old turns himself in for allegedly killing man in Camp Verde
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Prescott Valley residents urged to be vigilant after recent burglary attempts
- ‘Grinch’ on video stealing Christmas decorations sought by Prescott Police
- Pollster testifies vote center problems prevented Lake from winning
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- Arrest made in connection to string of burglaries around Yavapai County
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season!
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: