Pets of the Week: Truley and Lizzy
Truley and Lizzy are gorgeous cats looking for a new home because their elderly guardian can no longer care for them. They are both on the timid side and will need a patient adopter and a quiet home.
Truley is the more outgoing of the two and will talk to you to get attention. Lizzy is shyer, but also very sweet. The pair is bonded and must be adopted together. Adopting them both will make their transition into a new environment easier because they will have the familiarity of each other.
Truley, who is almost 7 years old, has lovely soft tortoiseshell shading. Lizzy is a beautiful, brown longhair tabby who is about 5.5 years old.
They are both declawed on their front paws. They are both current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, are spayed and microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
