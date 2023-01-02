Pet of the Week: Stuffin

Meet Stuffin, an approximately 4- to 6-year-old Alaskan Malamute mix. Stuffin came to the shelter as a stray. Due to not being claimed, he is now looking for his new home. Stuffin is a big, loving boy, who really prefers to be with his people and not by himself. He has the saddest cry when he is lonely. Stuffin is looking for a home with no other dogs. We do not know if he appreciates cats. We have also not seen him interact with small children. He is house-trained. If you would like to meet Stuffin, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.