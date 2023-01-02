Pet of the Week: Samson

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Courthouse plaza management, election-process resolution up for Yavapai County Supervisors’ review CCJ benefits from surprise $20K gift from QuadCity Christian Church in Prescott Democrat Katie Hobbs takes office as Arizona's 24th governor 16-year-old turns himself in for allegedly killing man in Camp Verde Incoming attorney general won’t appeal ruling that Arizona doctors can perform abortions through 15 weeks Hobbs plans first celebratory inaugural ball since 1990s Ducey’s gubernatorial tenure defined by push right, Trump feud Photos: Prescott welcomes 2023, gives ’22 the boot Catch 22 — Day 2: 34-year-old sought on warrant for sex with minor Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Jan. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Samson

Samson (Yavapai Human Society/Courtesy)

Samson (Yavapai Human Society/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 2, 2023 6:40 p.m.

Meet Samson... He’s been with us since his beloved owner and our co-worker & dear friend Carl, passed away in April...

He’s a 7-year-old Black Mouth Cur, weighing in at 95 pounds of pure love ~ 

He’s a big teddy bear full of love who just needs a chance ... his life has been turned upside down and he’s confused! He doesn’t like being here and he just needs someone who will give him a chance and the TIME he needs to adjust... Someone with patience and a loving heart!  

Frankly, his kennel presence isn’t good, so everyone walks past him... but truly you just need to come out and meet him, give him a treat (or two)...

He’s been around kids and other animals... he just needs a chance... and time.Are you willing to give that to him?

Give Yavapai Humane Society a call at 928-445-2666 and ask for Rebecca ... she’ll tell you all about this special boy who is looking for his furever home sweet home! 

They all deserve a home of their own... is it you?

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: