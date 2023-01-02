Pet of the Week: Samson

Meet Samson... He’s been with us since his beloved owner and our co-worker & dear friend Carl, passed away in April...

He’s a 7-year-old Black Mouth Cur, weighing in at 95 pounds of pure love ~

He’s a big teddy bear full of love who just needs a chance ... his life has been turned upside down and he’s confused! He doesn’t like being here and he just needs someone who will give him a chance and the TIME he needs to adjust... Someone with patience and a loving heart!

Frankly, his kennel presence isn’t good, so everyone walks past him... but truly you just need to come out and meet him, give him a treat (or two)...

He’s been around kids and other animals... he just needs a chance... and time.Are you willing to give that to him?

Give Yavapai Humane Society a call at 928-445-2666 and ask for Rebecca ... she’ll tell you all about this special boy who is looking for his furever home sweet home!

They all deserve a home of their own... is it you?

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.