Pet of the Week: Olive

Olive is a 16-year-old beautiful black female cat. Unfortunately, her owner couldn’t keep her due to housing issues. Her fur is super soft and silky. She’s gentle, loving, quiet and sweet. She may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she enjoys your attention. She will probably be most content as an only cat. Will you open up your home for this sweet senior girl?

Olive is currently being fostered by a dedicated volunteer. To meet Olive, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.