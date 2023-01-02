Pet of the Week: Emmy

Emmy is a 2- to 3-year-old beautiful Tortie. She is a very sweet lap cat. Emmy loves petting, scratches and being around her human. On the very night she arrived at her foster home she gave birth to a still born kitten. Then had No. 2 (Oscar-Adopted!) by C-section! Emmy has recovered and is now a happy sweet kitty.

If interested in Emmy, please inquire through petfinder.com or cattyshackrescue.com. OR even better she can now be seen at Catty Shack Tues- Sat., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yavapai County residents only please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.