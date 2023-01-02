Catch 22 — Day 3: Woman, 27, sought for violating probation on assault, other charges

It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today, Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Stephanie Camera.

In the late evening hours of Nov. 11, 2020, Camera approached a private residence in the 2400 block of Shane Drive in Prescott and began pounding on the front door demanding to be let in. When she was refused entry, she broke a window next to the front door using a metal bar and entered the residence. Once inside, she confronted multiple victims swinging the bar toward them and striking one victim in the face causing injury. Upon arrival, YCSO deputies took Camera into custody without further incident.

She was later convicted of Aggravated Assault, Burglary and Disorderly Conduct and sentenced to a term in the Arizona Department of Corrections. She was later released on probation, which she has since violated. She now has a nationwide extraditable Probation Violation Warrant for her arrest.

Camera is described as a 27-year-old Hispanic woman, 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address was in the 800 block of West Gurley Street in Prescott.

If you provide information leading to Camera’s arrest, you could earn up to a $1,000 reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are always anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information and photo provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.