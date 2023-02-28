Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is asking for the public’s help in an arson case in the Seligman area.

In the early evening hours of Thursday, Feb. 9, YCSO deputies responded to a report of a travel trailer on fire in the Bridge Canyon area of Seligman.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies found the trailer fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the trailer was not home at the time of the fire but told deputies the travel trailer was being used as their primary residence. The trailer was a total loss.

After further investigation, YCSO detectives determined that the fire was intentionally set. They are seeking any information to assist with the investigation.

If you provide information leading to an arrest in this case, you could earn up to a $300 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous, you never have to give your name.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department.