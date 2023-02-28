Obituary: Robert James Saul Jr.

Robert James Saul Jr., 77 years of age, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Robert was born July 21, 1945, in the city of Gardena, California.

He was a graduate of Gardena High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Redlands. During that time, he met Sherry Lynn Tyler and they married on Aug. 22, 1972. Bob was a Navy photojournalist during Vietnam and worked as a photographer throughout his life. When working at Jet Propulsion Labs in California, Bob developed film from lunar landings.

After retiring to Prescott Valley, Arizona, Bob became active in non-profit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and his church. Bob joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion and target shooting competitions.

He is survived by his son, Cameron Saul; and his daughter, Brooke Saul.

A memorial will be held on March 5, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Prescott Valley VFW on 2nd Street.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.