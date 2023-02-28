Obituary: Robert James Saul Jr.
Robert James Saul Jr., 77 years of age, passed away on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Robert was born July 21, 1945, in the city of Gardena, California.
He was a graduate of Gardena High School and received his Bachelor of Business Administration at the University of Redlands. During that time, he met Sherry Lynn Tyler and they married on Aug. 22, 1972. Bob was a Navy photojournalist during Vietnam and worked as a photographer throughout his life. When working at Jet Propulsion Labs in California, Bob developed film from lunar landings.
After retiring to Prescott Valley, Arizona, Bob became active in non-profit organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and his church. Bob joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion and target shooting competitions.
He is survived by his son, Cameron Saul; and his daughter, Brooke Saul.
A memorial will be held on March 5, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Prescott Valley VFW on 2nd Street.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend
- High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’
- Need2Know: Thumb Butte Pharmacy still open for business; Hidden Fins LLC aquarium supply to specialize in high-quality fish; Tri City Home Improvement Pros serves Quad Cities
- Obituary: Frances Sharp
- Controlled rock blasting to close sections of I-17 10 to 11 p.m. Feb. 28 to March 2
- New drug with street name ‘Tranq’ making way across US
- Obituary: Jim Love
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: