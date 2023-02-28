Obituary Notice: Andrew George Koldoff
Originally Published: February 28, 2023 9:23 p.m.
Andrew George Koldoff I, 34, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away Feb. 17, 2023. He was born Sept. 30, 1988 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
