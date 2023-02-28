Obituary: Charlotte Dorothy Crawford

Charlotte Dorothy Crawford, age 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Glassford Place Assisted Living Community in Prescott Valley.

Charlotte was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Louis and Anna (Hasenohrl) Pankratz.

Charlotte was the eighth of nine children. Charlotte had six sisters, Anna Steigelman, Eleanor Walgren, Mary Gunther, Beatrice Tivy, Imelda Wells, and Rose Houser. She also had two brothers, Norman and Leo Pankratz. Charlotte married her husband, Harry Crawford on July 17, 1954, in Las Vegas, Nevada and had one child, Rosemary Anne Crawford. Harry passed away on February 21, 1997.

Charlotte moved to California in 1949 where she met and married Harry and worked as a cafeteria manager for the Los Angeles Unified School District for 18 years. Charlotte then moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2004.

Charlotte enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing (in her younger days), crocheting, crafts, writing letters, Bible Study with her friends at Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley and mostly spending time with her family. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Crawford-Cohen, her son-in-law, Bobby Cohen, her two grandchildren, Gary Novak Jr., Adam Novak, and her seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt Novak, Gage Novak, Cole Novak, Cru Novak, Sarah Faust, Natalee Faust, and Coralie Novak.

Charlotte will be laid to rest at the Green Hills Cemetery in Palos Verdes, California with her husband Harry. A funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 3 at Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley and a Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday March 2 at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to United Animal Friends in her name.

