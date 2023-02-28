Obituary: Charlotte Dorothy Crawford
Charlotte Dorothy Crawford, age 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Glassford Place Assisted Living Community in Prescott Valley.
Charlotte was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Louis and Anna (Hasenohrl) Pankratz.
Charlotte was the eighth of nine children. Charlotte had six sisters, Anna Steigelman, Eleanor Walgren, Mary Gunther, Beatrice Tivy, Imelda Wells, and Rose Houser. She also had two brothers, Norman and Leo Pankratz. Charlotte married her husband, Harry Crawford on July 17, 1954, in Las Vegas, Nevada and had one child, Rosemary Anne Crawford. Harry passed away on February 21, 1997.
Charlotte moved to California in 1949 where she met and married Harry and worked as a cafeteria manager for the Los Angeles Unified School District for 18 years. Charlotte then moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2004.
Charlotte enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing (in her younger days), crocheting, crafts, writing letters, Bible Study with her friends at Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley and mostly spending time with her family. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Crawford-Cohen, her son-in-law, Bobby Cohen, her two grandchildren, Gary Novak Jr., Adam Novak, and her seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt Novak, Gage Novak, Cole Novak, Cru Novak, Sarah Faust, Natalee Faust, and Coralie Novak.
Charlotte will be laid to rest at the Green Hills Cemetery in Palos Verdes, California with her husband Harry. A funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 3 at Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley and a Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday March 2 at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to United Animal Friends in her name.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend
- High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’
- Need2Know: Thumb Butte Pharmacy still open for business; Hidden Fins LLC aquarium supply to specialize in high-quality fish; Tri City Home Improvement Pros serves Quad Cities
- Obituary: Frances Sharp
- Controlled rock blasting to close sections of I-17 10 to 11 p.m. Feb. 28 to March 2
- New drug with street name ‘Tranq’ making way across US
- Obituary: Jim Love
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: