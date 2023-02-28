Obituary: Charlotte Dorothy Crawford

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Gov. Hobbs refuses to say if she will approve elimination of cities’ grocery tax Dignity Health-YRMC anesthesiologist to offer presentation on fentanyl, pain medicine alternatives March 7 Yavapai County Task Force begins program aimed at saving lives from opioid overdose Yavapai Silent Witness offering reward in arson case Numerous challenges expected in City of Prescott’s coming fiscal-year budget Remains of missing Prescott Valley veteran found in California U.S. VETS Prescott celebrates providing housing, support to homeless, at-risk veterans for 2 decades Grace Church on Highway 89 continues work on 15,000-square-foot community/worship building Growing Forward: Fickle March brings International Women’s Day Crime survivors rally at state Capitol to demand better trauma care

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Charlotte Dorothy Crawford

Charlotte Dorothy Crawford. (Courtesy)

Charlotte Dorothy Crawford. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 28, 2023 9:29 p.m.

Charlotte Dorothy Crawford, age 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Glassford Place Assisted Living Community in Prescott Valley.

Charlotte was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Marshfield, Wisconsin to Louis and Anna (Hasenohrl) Pankratz.

Charlotte was the eighth of nine children. Charlotte had six sisters, Anna Steigelman, Eleanor Walgren, Mary Gunther, Beatrice Tivy, Imelda Wells, and Rose Houser. She also had two brothers, Norman and Leo Pankratz. Charlotte married her husband, Harry Crawford on July 17, 1954, in Las Vegas, Nevada and had one child, Rosemary Anne Crawford. Harry passed away on February 21, 1997.

Charlotte moved to California in 1949 where she met and married Harry and worked as a cafeteria manager for the Los Angeles Unified School District for 18 years. Charlotte then moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 2004.

Charlotte enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing (in her younger days), crocheting, crafts, writing letters, Bible Study with her friends at Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley and mostly spending time with her family. Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Crawford-Cohen, her son-in-law, Bobby Cohen, her two grandchildren, Gary Novak Jr., Adam Novak, and her seven great-grandchildren, Wyatt Novak, Gage Novak, Cole Novak, Cru Novak, Sarah Faust, Natalee Faust, and Coralie Novak.

Charlotte will be laid to rest at the Green Hills Cemetery in Palos Verdes, California with her husband Harry. A funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 3 at Saint Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley and a Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday March 2 at Ruffner-Wakelin Bradshaw Chapel, 8480 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to United Animal Friends in her name.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: