Obituary: Alfie Bryan Ware

Alfie Bryan Ware, 82, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away Feb. 2, 2023.

Alfie was born in London, England on June 29, 1940 to Ronald and Emma (Critcher) Ware. He moved from England to Canada, and then relocated to Indianapolis, Indiana.

Alfie owned and operated a small business in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Spring Valley, and Cottonwood until his retirement in 2016.

Alfie is survived by his wife Chong Ware and his son Doug Ware.

Information provided by the family.