United Way of Yavapai County seeks volunteers for 2023-24 to determine community impact grant distribution

The United Way of Yavapai County is seeking volunteers interested in participating on its annual grant review committee.

Committee members learn about the work of area nonprofits and take part in agency site visits to see programs in action. They share insights about community needs, existing programs and local agencies. The volunteers are able to have a “voice” in the grant making process.

The grant reviews take place through a web-based platform and do require a computer and Internet access.

Anyone wishing to participate is asked to Nina Seim at 928-778-6605 or email nseim@yavapaiuw.org.