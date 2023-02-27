Pet of the Week: Stark
Meet Stark! He’s a 6-year-old Siberian Husky mix who is looking for his “furever” family. He is a super sweet boy who loves to explore and run around the bark parks here. He is very affectionate and loves having his ears scratched, hugs and dancing.
He will need an active family who can give him the physical and mental stimulation he needs as well as some basic obedience training. He came in with another dog but we would still want a positive meet-and-greet before sending him home with another animal.
He is not good around chickens and because of his size and energy we would recommend no small children. He’s going to make a great best friend for the right person. Is it you?
If you’d like to meet Stark and learn more about this beautiful boy, give Yavapai Humane Society a call at 928-445-2666 and visit yavapaihumane.org to see all the amazing animals looking for you!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
