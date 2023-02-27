Obituary: Victoria Ann Voss Budinger

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
United Way of Yavapai County seeks volunteers for 2023-24 to determine community impact grant distribution Employee benefit improvement up for discussion by Yavapai Supervisors Wednesday Arizona Senate Oks 3 proposed income tax cuts Pile burning planned on Mingus Mountain Feb. 28 to March 3 WM announces changes at Gray Wolf Landfill near Dewey Prescott household hazardous waste collection event starts March 6 Las Vegas educator, native named Chino Valley High School's new principal Supreme Court chides Arizona – again – for death-penalty sentencing rules Man jailed in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, hurt 11 Sale, redevelopment contract for old City Hall property up for Prescott Council vote Tuesday

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Victoria Ann Voss Budinger

Victoria Ann Voss Budinger. (Courtesy)

Victoria Ann Voss Budinger. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 27, 2023 9 p.m.

Victoria Ann Voss Budinger passed away on Feb. 22, 2023. She was born on Oct. 1, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Vicki received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. Her professional life was dedicated to education in Arizona. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in the Encanto area and concluded it fundraising for Arizona State University.

Always interested in and concerned about her community, Vicki was an energetic and dedicated volunteer with St. Luke’s Board of Visitors, The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation, The O’Connor House and the Prescott chapter of P.E.O. Vicki spent her retirement in Prescott where she created a community of beloved friends and a peaceful way of life that she cherished. She spent her days surrounded by the natural beauty of the area, enjoying hiking, gardening, and continuing her charitable work.

Vicki will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, while her legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will continue to inspire us all.

Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte and Henry Voss, her sister Matilda “Tillie” Voss Newgard, her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Budinger and her beloved dogs Zsa Zsa, Major and Nikko. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Budinger, grandsons Nathan and Jacob Yelton, her brother Henry “Pete” Logan Voss, Jr., her niece, Jessica Voss and her many cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church at 6300 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, Arizona, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to one of her cherished charities.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: