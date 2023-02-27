Obituary: Victoria Ann Voss Budinger
Victoria Ann Voss Budinger passed away on Feb. 22, 2023. She was born on Oct. 1, 1940 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Vicki received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and was an active member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity. Her professional life was dedicated to education in Arizona. She began her career as an elementary school teacher in the Encanto area and concluded it fundraising for Arizona State University.
Always interested in and concerned about her community, Vicki was an energetic and dedicated volunteer with St. Luke’s Board of Visitors, The Women’s Board of Barrow Neurological Foundation, The O’Connor House and the Prescott chapter of P.E.O. Vicki spent her retirement in Prescott where she created a community of beloved friends and a peaceful way of life that she cherished. She spent her days surrounded by the natural beauty of the area, enjoying hiking, gardening, and continuing her charitable work.
Vicki will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends, while her legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will continue to inspire us all.
Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Charlotte and Henry Voss, her sister Matilda “Tillie” Voss Newgard, her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Budinger and her beloved dogs Zsa Zsa, Major and Nikko. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Budinger, grandsons Nathan and Jacob Yelton, her brother Henry “Pete” Logan Voss, Jr., her niece, Jessica Voss and her many cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church at 6300 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, Arizona, at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to one of her cherished charities.
