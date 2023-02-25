Obituary: Shawn Lee Jerrells

Shawn Lee Jerrells, 52, of Peeples Valley, Arizona, passed away on February 11, 2023 near Wilhoit, Arizona. He was born July 7, 1970 in Wickenburg, Arizona, to Jack Lee and Dixie Jerrells.

He was retired a Gunnery Sergeant after a 22-year career in the United States Marine Corp.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Savannah, father Jack, uncle Tom Jerrells, aunt Babe O’Connell, uncle Cork Davis, and four grandparents. He is survived by his Son Joshua, mother Dixie, brothers Matt and Jim, aunt Barbara Davis, ex-wife Christina Windfeldt, numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.

There will be a graveside service 1 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Peeples Valley Cemetery. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Shawn’s online guestbook.

