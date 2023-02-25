Obituary: Norma (Jean) Miller

Norma (Jean) Miller arrived in this world May 30, 1928. She was a Prescott, Arizona resident for 50 years. She received her ticket home in 1976. Paid: by her savior, Jesus Christ. Destination: Heaven, Departure date: February 17, 2023, Length of stay: Eternity, Reason for travel: Salvation Complete.

Jean was a servant of God, mother of seven, grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 32. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (Jerry) Miller.

