Obituary: Native Son, Stephen Clark Rogers

Stephen Clark Rogers was born October 31, 1945 in Phoenix, Arizona to James L. and Doris M. Rogers. The family moved to Prescott, Arizona when Stephen was 3 months old.

He attended Washington Elementary School, Prescott Jr. High School, graduated from Prescott Sr. High School in 1963, and attended U of A in Tucson, Arizona.

Throughout his school years, Stephen worked for his dad driving trucks delivering to Union 76 gas stations, was a lifeguard at Granite Dells swimming “hole,” fought wildfires for the U.S. Forest Service, valet parked at the Pine Cone Inn, stone masoned at Drake, drove a fork-lift at the Coca Cola plant, and was a bronze caster at the Phippen Bronze Foundry in Skull Valley, Arizona.

He often said he had 27 jobs before the age of 27.

Though he hated war he was proud of his service in the U.S. Army Reserves and trained at Fort Knox, Kentucky as a tank squadron leader

Stephen moved to San Francisco in the 1970’s where he spent 30+ years as an independent film maker, cameraman, and mostly as a film/video editor for CBS News working nationwide and in Central and South America. He was known as the best editor in the business.

Later Stephen became an independent producer, director, and editor for corporations such as Bank of America, Hewlett Packard, Apple, and Chevron.

Moving to Prescott in the early 2000’s he continued editing remotely for clients, worked as a barista, and honed his talents as an artist, painting in oil and playing his beautiful piano. He also restored motorcycles and antique autos such as the 1960 Chevy Corvette, locally famous with its psychedelic yellow, pink, and blue fiberglass body.

He studied astronomy and was assigned by CBS to cover the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy in 1986.

Stephen was a Renaissance Man in every sense. He was an accomplished artist, pianist, pilot, mechanic, electrician, carpenter, and plumber, as well as a journalist. He loved Dali, Liszt, Beethoven, Bach, the game of bridge, books, cooking, movies, his friends and, mostly, dogs, as well as people who loved dogs.

He was a true keeper of the English language who gracefully corrected misuse. He mastered the art of listening before speaking and considered interrupting almost a sin.

He wrote “lettditors” to the Courier as Coyote Contraire, signing them with ^,,^ He wrote about world and local events, the stupidity of people and governments, and in defense of children and animals, especially dogs.

A proud achievement late in life was the resurrection of Prescott’s historic Senator Drive-In sign which had been torn down. He designed the new sign himself and rebuilt it with the aid of “some old Prescott boys” and the donations of many Prescott High School alumni.

Stephen was warm, caring, fun, exciting, a mentor to many, faithful to those he loved, and, above all, truthful.

“Never chase security,” he wrote, “it’s an illusory concept. So is the idea of an unchanging passion.”

Stephen died peacefully in his sleep at his childhood home in Prescott on January 24, 2023, at age 77.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James/Hyme Rogers, dear friends Davey Lyzinski and John Carlson, and canine kids Whitworth, Fordham and Mack.

He is survived by brother Kenneth A. Rogers, “son,” John Behrens, and members of his tribe Karen Young, Barry Peterson, Ignacio Medrano-Carbo, Jimmye, Rachel, Carlos, Liz, Dan and Janie.

From The Crownless King, a poem written for Stephen by Ignacio: “Very few noticed a king had died. That uncut diamond never again to laugh in fellowship with us.”

Contributions in Stephen’s memory may be made to United Animal Fund or the Senator Drive-In Sign.

Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes of Prescott handled cremation.

Information provided by friends who loved him.