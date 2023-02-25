Obituary: Max Juan Monreal

Max Juan Monreal, 63, went home to the Lord on January 22, 2023. He was born on January 3, 1960 to Maximo H. & Fern M. Monreal in Prescott, AZ. He is proceeded in death by his father, Maximo H. Monreal, Grandparents Juan & Luc Monreal, Earl & Georgia Garrick, Granddaughter Raquel Martinez-Monreal and brother-in-law Walter Ponczak.

He is survived by his Mother Fern Monreal, children Max Jr., Alexis Fuller, Cassandra Moreno, Stepsons Jessie Fuller and Robert Gomez. His estranged daughter Rachel. His siblings, Janice Ponczak, Lori (Dan) Sizer, Bo (Cindy) Monreal, Priscilla (Doug) Monreal, Jeffrey (Toni) Monreal, Christina Monreal and James Monreal. His Grandchildren, Jessie, Kingston, Sella Mae, Tessa, Austin, Alejandro, Liliandra, Tonantzin and Giovanna. Many Nephews/ Nieces that he loved.

He went to Prescott High School. He enlisted in the Marines before graduation honorably served. He Honorable Served for 4 years. He received his GED later in life. He worked for Pepsi, American Fence, Owned his own fence company, Poor Brothers and Walmart.

He loved being surrounded by his family and grandchildren having a great time. He loved making tamales and barbecuing with his children and family. Our fondest memories are when we were young roaming downtown Prescott during the 4th of July and spending time with our cousins.

Max will greatly be missed by his Mother, Children, Grandchildren, Siblings and his Nephews/Nieces. He was Loved by All.

He will be laid to rest at the VA Cemetery with honors on March 3, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Special thanks to Hampton Funeral Home for helping with the funeral arrangements. Special thanks to Tom for all your help and understanding during our difficult time.

Information provided by the funeral home.