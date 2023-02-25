Obituary: Judith (Judi) Miller

Judith (Judi) Miller, 75, entered Heaven peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Judi was born on April 10, 1947 and grew up in Payette, Idaho. She attended Boise Bible College where she met her husband. The family moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1981. Judi loved music and shared that in her job teaching for Christian Academy of Prescott and serving at church. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mildred Carstens, brothers Larry and John, and beloved husband Bill. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her daughters, grandchildren Christopher and Camden (Diana), Hayden, Kenzie and Avery (Jennifer), and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 11th, 2023 at Heights Church located at 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Building H2, Prescott, Arizona. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at the home of her daughter, Jennifer. Friends and family are invited to visit anytime between 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to United Christian Youth Camp or Boise Bible College.

Information provided by the family.