Obituary: Judith (Judi) Miller
Judith (Judi) Miller, 75, entered Heaven peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Judi was born on April 10, 1947 and grew up in Payette, Idaho. She attended Boise Bible College where she met her husband. The family moved to Prescott, Arizona in 1981. Judi loved music and shared that in her job teaching for Christian Academy of Prescott and serving at church. Judi was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mildred Carstens, brothers Larry and John, and beloved husband Bill. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her daughters, grandchildren Christopher and Camden (Diana), Hayden, Kenzie and Avery (Jennifer), and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 11th, 2023 at Heights Church located at 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Building H2, Prescott, Arizona. Following the service there will be a time of food and fellowship at the home of her daughter, Jennifer. Friends and family are invited to visit anytime between 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to United Christian Youth Camp or Boise Bible College.
Information provided by the family.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
- Series of snowstorms, high winds expected to impact Prescott through weekend
- High winds cause power outages; Yavapai County Emergency Management opens ‘warming center’
- Obituary: In Loving Memory of Jeffrey Alan Ritter
- Obituary: Frances Sharp
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Obituary: Michelle Lynne Ritt
- Obituary: Jim Love
- Storm with high winds, heavy snow, keeps grip on Southwest
- Blue Cross/Blue Shield AZ insurance no longer accepted at Dignity Health-YRMC
- Thumb Butte Medical Center reopens under new ownership
- Power failures, school delays result from Valentine’s snow in Prescott area
- Point: Dignity Health-Yavapai Regional Medical Center setting the record straight
- Dignity Health YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona unable to negotiate new contract
- Schedule for Banner Health hospital in Prescott uncertain
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- BCBSAZ tries to quell fears over contract impasse with Dignity Health YRMC
- Highway 69/Old Black Canyon Highway-area grading project raises questions
- Update: ADOT announces extreme weather highway closures in northern Arizona
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: